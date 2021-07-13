Grand Marnier Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Donuts seem to be around at all the right times: coffee breaks, celebrations, or bought on-the-go when you don't have time to sit down for breakfast. However, deep-fried versions aren't ideal when you're watching your fat intake. While there is always a time for fried donuts absolutely covered in sugar, this recipe by Jessica Morone, the baking aficionado behind Jess Loves Cooking, is a baked version of a donut in the shape of a bar. Since they are baked, these bars feel a little more wholesome, but you won't be sacrificing any flavor at all. The bars are covered with either a maple or chocolate glaze and are quite a sweet treat to enjoy whenever your heart desires. Maple and chocolate are a heavenly match in this delicious baked good and a welcome twist to more common combinations with vanilla or caramel.