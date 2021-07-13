IU suspends Acacia fraternity from campus after investigation
An Indiana University fraternity has been suspended from the Bloomington campus for the next three years.
The Acacia chapter received the punishment after a university investigation of multiple complaints about alleged hazing and social events that reportedly violated the student code of conduct.
The fraternity will not be allowed to return to campus until at least August 2024, but first must meet certain requirements laid out by the university.
