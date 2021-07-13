Cancel
Sacha Baron Cohen sues over cannabis company's Borat billboard

By The Hollywood Reporter
The Hill
 14 days ago
© Sacha Baron Cohen at the Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (Getty)

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday filed a lawsuit against a cannabis company for using the likeness of his famous character Borat in its billboard advertisement.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics for depicting his character Borat on a Massachusetts interstate billboard giving a thumbs up and saying, "It's Nice!"

“By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” Cohen's attorney David Condon wrote in the suit. "To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”

The suit stated that Cohen does not personally believe using marijuana is a healthy choice.

The suit stated that Cohen has never taken any sort of corporate brand deal despite having received “countless opportunities." Cohen apparently believes that accepting such offers would undermine his work as an actor and activist.

“With his ‘Ali G’ character, portrayed by Mr. Baron Cohen in the HBO television series Da Ali G Show Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making a mockery of ‘stoner’ culture – a culture which the Defendants’ Billboard overtly celebrates,” Condon wrote.

“In addition, Mr. Baron Cohen was born into an Orthodox Jewish family; he is an Observant Jew; and he is proud of his cultural heritage," Condon added. "He does not wish to be involved in the heated controversy among the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customs, and rules.”

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

