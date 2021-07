Kelli Kinkaid has been named the new high school girls soccer coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Kinkaid is a 1996 graduate of Ponca City High School. She played soccer starting with rec soccer at the age of five and continued playing competitive/traveling U12-U19 under the tutelage of her father David, who coached her all the way through. David not only started the high school girls soccer program, but he was also the head coach for several years in the early 1980s.