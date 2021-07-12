Cancel
Restaurants

Summer Restaurant Week 2021: The Picks!

By Stephanie March
mspmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is the BEST time for Restaurant Week! All the farms and farmers markets are just brimming with the good stuff, and then our local eateries grab it and put on a plate. With style. Participation in this season's week of eating was sponsored by the cool kids of Tock and the Minnesota Pork Board.

