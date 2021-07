Us Michiganders know about some of the fine Yooper cuisine of the Upper Peninsula and now Chef Gordan Ramsay is going to share it with the world. Ah yes, crossing the Mackinac Bridge and hitting the first pasty shop has always been a tradition for me when heading across the U.P. and now that fine flavor will no longer be a Michigan secret when an episode of Uncharted with Gordon Ramsey hits the National Geographic channel.