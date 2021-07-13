Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Seeks Operator For Bundle of Six County Golf Courses

By Contributing Editor
 15 days ago

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Monday announced it is seeking proposals for the management, operation and maintenance of six golf courses. The six courses, which are at five sites, serve a broad range of golfers at different skill levels and host about 377,000 rounds per year, according to the county, which manages 20 golf courses at 18 sites, from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Palos Verdes Peninsula’s cliffs.

