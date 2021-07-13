Round 2 Llano Race Texas Water X Series

July 3rd weekend local Sulphur Springs and Jettribe “Race Family” riders Andrew Vo and Brian Snyder traveled to Llano, Texas for Round 2 of the Jettribe Texas IJSBA WaterX Championship. It was an awesome scenic drive from Sulphur Springs. Much thanks and gratitude to the City of Llano for once again hosting the jet ski race at their annual “Rock’N River Fest” event. Riders from the surrounding states attended this family 4th of July weekend and competed amongst a stacked line-up of professional riders to build points for the upcoming Jettribe Texas IJSBA State Championship in Sulphur Springs July 24th and 25th.