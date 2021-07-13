Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Round 2 Llano Race Texas Water X Series

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 3rd weekend local Sulphur Springs and Jettribe “Race Family” riders Andrew Vo and Brian Snyder traveled to Llano, Texas for Round 2 of the Jettribe Texas IJSBA WaterX Championship. It was an awesome scenic drive from Sulphur Springs. Much thanks and gratitude to the City of Llano for once again hosting the jet ski race at their annual “Rock’N River Fest” event. Riders from the surrounding states attended this family 4th of July weekend and competed amongst a stacked line-up of professional riders to build points for the upcoming Jettribe Texas IJSBA State Championship in Sulphur Springs July 24th and 25th.

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Jets#Sulphur Springs#Californian#Deplorable Power Sport#100hp#Juniors Lites 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR announces time change for upcoming race

The start time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway next month has been slightly pushed back. NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, with action scheduled to resume for all three national series at Watkins Glen International next weekend after leaving off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
Sportseasttexasradio.com

Casey Strong Pump Track Race For Kids

The Casey Strong Pump Track Race for Kids will occur this Friday, the evening before the 37th Annual Tour de Paris. The race is open to kids near and far who are ready to compete. The timed race will allow riders to beat their own time and race head to head with others in their category. Plate Pick-up, Waiver Releases, and Plate Pick-up begin at 3:00, and the races start at 4:30.
Motorsportsnbcrightnow.com

Local Race Team Readying For Water Follies

In February of this year, the Tri-Cities' Darrell Strong took the jump from sponsor to owner, buying the racing assets of Jones Racing and creating Strong Racing. And while most people would try to ease into the whole ownership thing, Darrell decided to double down and bought another boat. “I'm...
Motorsportspowerboatracingworld.com

H1 Unlimited Racing Series this weekend in the Tri-Cities

The fastest race boats in the world will be in action for the fans in the Tri-Cities, Washington, this weekend as the 2021 H1 Unlimited Racing Series continues with the HAPO Columbia Cup. The boats will careen across the water at speeds approaching 200 miles per hour, giving those lining...
Washington Stateadvertisergleam.com

Boat Racing - H1 back on the water in Wash.

The fastest race boats in the world will be in action for the fans in Tri-Cities, Washington, this weekend as the 2021 H1 Unlimited Racing Series continues with the HAPO Columbia Cup. The boats will careen across the water at speeds approaching 200 miles per hour. The event is the...
Sportseasttexasradio.com

Dixie Results From Paris

At Woodall in Paris this past weekend, Hallsville defeated Palestine in the Dixie Youth AAA (10U) North Zone Division I. Whitewright edged Delta County, 6-4 in the Dixie Youth AAA (10U) North Zone Division II. Hallsville over Palestine in the Dixie Youth Ozone (12U) North Zone Division I. Whitewright crushed...
Algona, IAthebuffalocentertribune.com

“Salute to Veterans” race expands to three-night series

Hunting with Heroes hopes to honor at least 1,000 veterans this July, as it expands its annual Salute to Veterans race in Algona to a three-night series that includes events in Spencer and Boone. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the...
College Sportseasttexasradio.com

TAMUC – Sports

LEWISVILLE – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Antonio Leali’ie’e and Amon Simon have been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Team in advance of the 2021 season. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football considered all four-year institutions, Division I FBS level for this team, reflecting the 2019 season statistics...
Llano, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Moto X-Treme Circus flies into Llano

The Moto X-Treme Circus returns to Llano on Friday-Sunday, July 23-25, for three performances at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena, 2200 RR 152 West. Part of the proceeds go to the Llano Youth Soccer Association. Instead of trained lions, elephants, and dogs, this circus features acrobatic stunts...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers 11th-20th round draft picks

Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball, Texas, Florida, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Escambia High School. 2021 MLB Draft: Here are the Texas Rangers draft picks for the 11th through 20th rounds in the draft:. 11th round — JoJo Blackmon, Florida HS outfielder. JoJo Blackmon is a...
West Bend, WImychicagoathlete.com

Race Review: Adrenaline Race Series

On July 17th, Silver Circle Sporting Events hosted the Adrenaline Race Series in West Bend, Wisconsin. Distances offered were a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K. All races began and ended about a mile away from the Eisenbahn Trail, which is what all courses ran. “The Eisenbahn Trail, built...

Comments / 0

Community Policy