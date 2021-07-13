Cancel
Poteau, OK

Luella Finton

By David Deaton
okwnews.com
 15 days ago

Luella Finton, 92, of Poteau, OK passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Poteau. Luella was born December 27, 1928 in Ft. Smith, AR to Granville George & Ada (Forman) Johnson. Luella worked at the LeFlore County Treasurer’s office for years, serving as treasurer for two years & she loved to travel. She belonged to Cross Community Church; volunteered for EOMC Auxiliary also serving them as treasurer; and was a member Beta Sigma Phi. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gordon Hoffman & John Finton and brother, Marvin Johnson.

