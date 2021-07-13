Luella Finton, 92, of Poteau, OK passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Poteau. Luella was born December 27, 1928 in Ft. Smith, AR to Granville George & Ada (Forman) Johnson. Luella worked at the LeFlore County Treasurer’s office for years, serving as treasurer for two years & she loved to travel. She belonged to Cross Community Church; volunteered for EOMC Auxiliary also serving them as treasurer; and was a member Beta Sigma Phi. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gordon Hoffman & John Finton and brother, Marvin Johnson.