Check out Rant night at the ballpark!
We’re proud to sponsor the inaugural Old North State League season of the Sanford Spinners, who play at Tramway Park at Southern Lee High School. Join the owners of Sanford’s second oldest newspaper at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 for the Spinners contest against the hated Swepsonville Sweepers, where we’ll be giving out copies of our July edition, as well as some stickers and even a few free hats. We’re also throwing out the first pitch! This promises to be exciting and possibly also embarrassing. RSVP via Facebook.rantnc.com
