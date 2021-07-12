Check out Rant night at the ballpark!

Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo is back by popular demand! On Friday, July 30th doors open at 8:00pm, Presentation begins at 8:30 p.m., see the zoo and bats in a whole new light (or, in this case no light). Bat experts with BYU-Idaho, Environmental Surveillance, Education and Research Program (ESER) and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, why they’re important, and how your zoo is helping expand the knowledge of local bats. We’ll start in the William J. Maeck Education Center with a brief presentation and then break into groups to explore the amazing world of bats. The Presentation will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. From there groups attendees will be welcomed to go in to the zoo and explore the bats that visit each night to feed. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk around the zoo to see if we can find bats, and we’ll have some “batty” fun with games and a craft for the whole family.