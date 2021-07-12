Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Check out Rant night at the ballpark!

By rantnc
rantnc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re proud to sponsor the inaugural Old North State League season of the Sanford Spinners, who play at Tramway Park at Southern Lee High School. Join the owners of Sanford’s second oldest newspaper at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 for the Spinners contest against the hated Swepsonville Sweepers, where we’ll be giving out copies of our July edition, as well as some stickers and even a few free hats. We’re also throwing out the first pitch! This promises to be exciting and possibly also embarrassing. RSVP via Facebook.

rantnc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballpark#Rant#Southern Lee High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsidaho.gov

Bat Night-SOLD OUT!

Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo is back by popular demand! On Friday, July 30th doors open at 8:00pm, Presentation begins at 8:30 p.m., see the zoo and bats in a whole new light (or, in this case no light). Bat experts with BYU-Idaho, Environmental Surveillance, Education and Research Program (ESER) and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, why they’re important, and how your zoo is helping expand the knowledge of local bats. We’ll start in the William J. Maeck Education Center with a brief presentation and then break into groups to explore the amazing world of bats. The Presentation will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. From there groups attendees will be welcomed to go in to the zoo and explore the bats that visit each night to feed. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk around the zoo to see if we can find bats, and we’ll have some “batty” fun with games and a craft for the whole family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy