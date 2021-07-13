Sheriff’s Department Asks For Public’s Help To Find Missing 30-Year-Old Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Monday to find a 30-year-old woman last seen in the East Los Angeles area one month ago. Angelein Socorra Mejia was last seen on June 13 at her residence in the 5600 block of Hubbard Street, one block north of Whittier Boulevard and the border with Commerce, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.