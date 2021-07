Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Olson took Yusei Kikuchi long in the fourth for his only hit of the night. The 27-year-old slugger now has three homers in his last four games and 26 overall for the year. He's on pace for his best season since breaking into the league in 2016, as he's slashing .288/.376/.588 with 49 extra-base hits, 65 RBI, 64 runs scored, three steals and a 46:63 BB:K over 394 plate appearances. His strikeout percentage has gone way down in comparison to past seasons which has led to a complete turnaround from his .195/.310/.424 slash line he held in 2020.