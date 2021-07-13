Cancel
Microsoft Edge is getting a major security upgrade, but only if you have the right hardware

Browsing the web in Microsoft Edge will soon be even safer as Microsoft is currently in the process of adding Intel's Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) to its browser. Microsoft first adopted CET through an implementation known as Hardware-enforced Stack Protection back in March of this year. Hardware-enforced Stack Protection leverages the Intel CET chipset security extension to secure Windows applications from Return-Oriented Programming (ROP), Jump Oriented Programming and other common exploit techniques.

