Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri North Fabius River near Ewing. South Fabius River near Taylor. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Middle Fabius River near Ewing. Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the South Fabius River near Taylor. * Until late Wednesday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday was 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 2.7 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Small levee immediately downstream of the gage is overtopped, flooding agricultural fields. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat South Fabius River Taylor 10.0 11.0 Mon 7 pm 9.6 5.2 3.4 3.0 2.8