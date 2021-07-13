Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri North Fabius River near Ewing. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the North Fabius River near Ewing. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.2 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Left bank begins to flood near Monticello. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun North Fabius River Ewing 11.0 13.6 Tue 8 am 9.5 7.3 6.2 5.5 4.8