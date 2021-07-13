Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 14:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Middle Fabius River near Ewing. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Middle Fabius River near Ewing. * Until early Thursday afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 15.7 feet, Right bank overflows upstream of bridge near the gage. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Middle Fabius River Ewing 12.0 13.8 Tue 8 am 12.3 8.2 5.4 4.0 3.7