Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean Shores, WA

Former Ocean Shores Chamber director begins 30-day jail sentence

By Dan Hammock, Business
Posted by 
The Daily World
The Daily World
 15 days ago

Piper Marie Leslie, who pleaded guilty June 21 to the theft of funds from the Ocean Shores Chamber of Commerce when she served as director in 2018 and 2019, began a 30-day stay in jail after her sentencing hearing on Monday morning.

Prosecutors and Leslie’s attorney had agreed to a plea arrangement last month after Leslie entered an Alford plea of guilty to theft charges, where she would be sentenced to 30 days home monitoring and 240 hours of community service.

Superior Court Judge David Edwards said Monday he did not feel that was sufficient punishment for her crime.

“I don’t believe this is a case where the defendant deserves to essentially leave the courtroom today with an order to pay restitution, and admonishment from me,” he said.

Edwards said when individuals are placed in a position of trust, particularly with a quasi-public, nonprofit entity built for the benefit of the community like the chamber, “a theft of money from such an organization by somebody in a position of trust is a serious crime.”

When Leslie entered her Alford plea of guilty — a plea that does not include an admission of guilt, but rather acknowledges that a jury would be likely to convict her — Edwards said he did not feel Leslie had taken appropriate responsibility for the offense.

“I certainly can see why some of the people familiar with this case may feel the defendant has not taken responsibility for her actions, and I agree,” said Edwards. “While she has pleaded guilty, she had stated in her written statement that she did nothing wrong.”

Edwards related the evidence in the case as he understood it: During 2018 and 2019, Leslie received five additional paychecks she had written to herself, on top of her usual twice-monthly checks.

Leslie read a statement to the court on Monday stating while she had written those checks to herself, she had done so while being “overwhelmed and overworked, and unqualified for the responsibility” of taking over the chamber in its current dismal financial state in January 2017.

“I’m deeply saddened that I failed an organization I put my heart and soul into,” she said. “Though I intentionally paid myself, it was never done with malicious or criminal intent.”

Edwards said, “I believe she knew exactly what she was doing and was stealing funds from the chamber.”

Leslie was remanded to the custody of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office immediately after the hearing to begin serving her 30 days. Edwards did sentence her to 240 hours of community service to be completed at the rate of no less than 20 hours a month, “which gives her a year to complete.” If she does not complete the community service within a year, she will spend another 30 days in jail.

Edwards also took into consideration four victim impact statements in rendering his sentence. Leslie will also pay just under $7,400 in restitution.

Comments / 0

The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
684
Followers
69
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean Shores, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean Shores, WA
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Home, WA
Grays Harbor County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Ocean Shores Chamber#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy