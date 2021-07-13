Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 02:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri North Fabius River near Ewing. South Fabius River near Taylor. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Middle Fabius River near Ewing. Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.7 feet Thursday, July 22. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, Water exits the right bank downstream of the State Highway A bridge. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Mid Fork Salt River Holliday 17.0 17.6 Mon 8 pm 11.4 8.0 6.4 5.7 5.3