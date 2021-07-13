Cancel
Mccleary, WA

McCleary Bear Festival returns with real bear meat in stew

By Dave Haviland
 
The Daily World

 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySFya_0auz2PhK00

The 62nd Annual McCleary Bear Festival was back in full swing last weekend, after a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the loss of real bear meat in the stew in 2019.

Food and craft vendors had booths on the lawn Friday afternoon, games were in the park and the coronation took place Friday evening followed by the annual Guns and Hoses softball tournament.

The softball continued, vendor booths, and live music entertained the crowd Saturday before the Grand Parade, including the royal court — Senior Queen Koral Young, Junior Prince Nathan Johnston, Senior Princess Taryn Ferrier, and Junior Princess Lola Van Blaricom — drew a huge crowd on both sides of West Simpson Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown McCleary.

More information can be found on past and present festival plans at their website, mcclearybearfestival.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqMO3_0auz2PhK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoNCO_0auz2PhK00

DAVE HAVILAND | THE DAILY WORLD The McCleary Fire Department truck rounds the corner onto 3rd Street during the 62nd Annual Grand Parade this year.

