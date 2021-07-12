LE ROY — Patricia A. Flaherty was born May 23, 1931, in Batavia, N.Y., to the late Vincent Ridd and Gertrude Maher. She was a loving mother and a great person who spread joy to everyone she met. She loved the outdoors and spent many hours in the Adirondacks. She was raised on the family farm and spent her whole life on Vallance Road, Le Roy, N.Y. Patricia worked at Steel Chest, Jello and GE and was a member of St. Peter’s Church, Le Roy.