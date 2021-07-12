Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Brunswick News
 15 days ago

7th-$8,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.700, 47.310, 1:12.730, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.060. Spirit Soul119244-1½2-1½2-16-12½A. Castillo6.40. Oregon County119422-hd5-18-½7-¾S. Saez52.20. Cayenne Fervor119853-hd3-1½7-1½8-1¾H. Del-Cid14.00. Kitkat Kitten124688-½999J. Guerrero22.90. 3 (3)Tap a Miracle27.207.004.40. 5 (5)Color Fast3.002.40. 1 (1)Peeker Cinco3.80. $0.1 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-3-3-3-1-3) 6 Correct Paid $347.63....

The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

