Royal E. Bailey, 81, of Silver Springs, N.Y. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 14, 1940 in Genesee Falls, N.Y., son of the late Ernest and Vivian Wood Bailey. Royal was a veteran of the US Army, who proudly served his country. He was employed for 27 years as a corrections officer prior to his retirement from the Attica Correctional Facility. Royal was an avid hunter and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed jogging and was a member of the YMCA.