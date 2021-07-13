US, global treasury bond yields settle; greenback claws back losses
AUD Steady Amid Covid Count, China Slowdown; CAD Dips, BOC Next. Summary: Global bond and currency markets steadied after a cautious start amidst varying Covid responses, and into a busy events and data calendar week. The US Dollar steadied across the board while risk sentiment remained tentative. A favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY ) edged higher to 92.20 from 92.10 yesterday. Sterling eased to 1.3880 from 1.3900 as a surge of coronavirus cases in the UK which hit levels unseen for months. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to announce a removal of Coronavirus restrictions from July 19. The Dollar rallied 0.35% against the Japanese Yen to 110.35 (110.12 yesterday) on improved risk sentiment and steady US Treasury bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield settled at 1.36% (1.36%) while 2-year rates climbed to 0.23% from 0.21%. Yesterday, the People’s Bank of China (Chinese Central Bank) announced it would cut its RRR (required reserve ratio ) effective July 15 in a bid to release liquidity to support a faltering post-Covid economic recovery. Today China releases its Trade Balance ahead of a data dump of economic reports later this week. The risk sensitive Australian Dollar steadied to close modestly lower at 0.7482 from 0.7491 yesterday. Rising counts of Covid-19 infections in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous State have led to a lockdown extension. The Kiwi edged up to to 0.7000 from 0.6990 ahead of the RBNZ’s Rate Policy Meeting tomorrow. The Euro (EUR/USD) dipped to 1.1860 from 1.1877 in another l acklustre and featureless trading session. Against the Canadian Loonie, the US Dollar steadied to 1.2455 (1.2440). The Bank of Canada has its Interest Rate Policy Meeting on Thursday. The BOC was the first major central bank to taper bond purchases. Will they do it again? Asian and Emerging Market Currencies were mixed against the Greenback. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to close at 6.4765 from 6.4775 yesterday. Against the Thai Baht, the Greenback rose 0.5% to 32.70 (32.55) as Thailand faced continued to battle an alarming rise in both the Alpha and Delta variants of Covid-19 infections.www.fxstreet.com
