S&P 500 technical analysis Elliott Wave [Video]

Cover picture for the articleTechnical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA. S&P500 Technical Analysis: Expecting a pullback from around 4400 for the SP500 as Wave ii. The SP500, once the top of Minor Group1 4300 develops as the tested support then that sets the next target at 4500.

