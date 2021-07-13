Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen police seeking youth volunteers

By Dave Haviland
The Daily World
The Daily World
 15 days ago

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for people, between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years of age, to join the Police Explorer Post.

Officer Jeff Weiss, Explorer Advisor, says Explorers learn about law enforcement first hand through training and riding along on patrol with officers. Explorers serve the department and community in a variety of ways, while developing a greater understanding of the criminal justice system.

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop skills that will help you whether or not you decide to pursue a law enforcement career,” said Weiss.

There will be an explorer recruiting event on July 31 at the 5th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo located at the Shoppes at Riverside at 1017 S .Boone St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your questions and pick up an application.

If you are interested in becoming an Aberdeen Police Explorer email your name and contact number to Officer Jeff Weiss at jweiss@aberdeenwa.gov.

The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
#Volunteers#Emergency Preparedness#The Police Explorer Post#Explorer Advisor#Explorers#Aberdeen Police
