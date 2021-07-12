Cancel
High-Rising Ven-Allen Lubin Breaks Down Pitt Offer, Call With Jeff Capel

By George Michalowski
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Jeff Capel offered another small forward in the 2022 class, looking to land a teammate to play alongside current commit Judah Mintz. This offer went out to Ven-Allen Lubin, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward out of Orlando, Florida, who has seen his recruitment pick up with steam as of late. Since June 21, Lubin has picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Clemson, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Pitt. Four of those came over this past weekend, in which he averaged 26.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

