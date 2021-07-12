High-Rising Ven-Allen Lubin Breaks Down Pitt Offer, Call With Jeff Capel

The ACC is an interesting spot with conference expansion and realignment back in the spotlight, as Oklahoma and Texas are likely to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. Improving the football product is a priority for new commissioner Jim Phillips, and the revenue generated from the conference’s television deal could get a bump if the ACC can find the right additions. But finding teams that can fit both of those priorities isn’t going to be easy. Notre Dame doesn't appear interested in giving up its football independence, and it’s not clear adding one or two other programs will be enough to move the needle financially.