Emergency and disaster management briefing for July 19, 2021: FEMA is hosting webinars on two of its competitive Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs; the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season sees a temporary pause; EMI released its 2022 schedule for VTTXs; a new whole-of-government website becomes a single source on ransomware; two tropical systems are churning in the Pacific Ocean; Red Flag Warnings and increased fire danger persist in the Northwest and Northern Plains; Egypt and Sudan voice objections to the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam; and the Dixie Fire prompted additional evacuation orders as it exploded in growth late Sunday.