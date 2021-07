Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. As Bitcoin’s price recovered from its fall under $30,000, the Cardano market rallied too. Taking into account the crypto’s recent fall and recovery on the charts, ADA remained volatile too, especially since ADA’s price had dropped by 50% since its peak in May. At the time of writing, the digital asset was trading at $1.16 with a market capitalization of $37.57 billion.