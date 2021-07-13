Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Bitcoin price falls under $33K, but on-chain data hints at BTC accumulation

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns of BTC accumulation begin to emerge as the network’s hashrate rises and exchange outflows increase in July. As the pressures placed on the market by China’s cryptocurrency crackdown begin to subside and the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate starts to show signs of recovery, traders are now focused on how the price will be affected by this week's unlocking of more than $550 million worth of Grayscale's GBTC shares.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Btc#Data Mining#Gbtc#Cointelegraph Markets Pro#Btc Usdt#Tradingview Grayscale#Sec#Bch#Ethereum Classic#Chinese#Cryptoquant#Mtl#Strax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Commodities & Future
Country
China
Related
Currenciesu.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 27

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Price Surges On Massive Short Squeeze

The below is a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The short squeeze finally arrived. Late Sunday evening, the bitcoin price started to run...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Resumes Rally, Why BTC Could Accelerate Above $40K

Bitcoin price found support near $36,400 and it started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and it could rally further above $40,000. Bitcoin remained well bid above the $36,400 and $36,500 support levels. The price is now trading well above $37,000 and the 100...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets bleed after Amazon denies rumors; uptrend intact

Bitcoin price is experiencing a pullback after rallying 38% to tag $40,000. Ethereum price promptly follows BTC as it eyes a retracement to the $2,018 support level. Ripple price might revisit the demand zone extending from $0.547 to $0.568 before a new leg-up. Bitcoin price ralliedexponentially based on rumors, which pushed it beyond $40,000 for the first time in roughly 40 days. This bullish move affected a majority of the altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which followed suit.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Signs of Bottoming Out

These long-term charts suggest that altcoins are starting to bottom out!. Bitcoin bulls stepped up to defend the $30,000 mark, and now price is setting its sights much higher!. If BTC is able to clear the hurdle at the $40,000 mark, then it could make its way up to the long-term area of interest at the $47,000 levels.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Santiment: Bitcoin whales accumulated 40,000 BTC in 10 days

Bitcoin whales bought about 40,000 BTC within the past ten days and 130,000 BTC in five weeks. BTC reserves on all exchanges are starting to drop once again. Within ten days, Bitcoin whales have accumulated up to 40,000 BTC, according to recent information from Santiment, a crypto data, and insight platform.
Commodities & Futureinvezz.com

Ethereum and Ethereum Classic price predictions

Ethereum and Ethereum Classic prices have rebounded. This price action is driven by the positive news about cryptocurrencies. We explain whether the bullish trend will continue. The Ethereum (ETH/USD) and Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) rebound accelerated as cryptocurrency volume rebounded. The two coins rose to $2,350 and $53, bringing their total...
Marketsfxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $40,000 and Beyond

After a bullish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market on Sunday, it was a particularly bullish morning for the crypto majors this morning. At the time of writing, Bitcoin, BTC to USD, was up by 8.97%to $38,591.0. Know where Bitcoin is headed? Take advantage now with.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Bitcoin perpetual futures Hit $48K on binance

Binance-based bitcoin (BTC, +11.97%) perpetual futures denominated in dollar-backed stablecoin tether (USDT, -0.01%) (USDT) spiked early Monday, widening the spread over the spot market price to more than $8,000. The BTC/USDT perpetual contract hit a high of $48,168 at around 01:00 UTC, Binance data show. Around the same time, bitcoin...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price jumps in line with stock-to-flow model, $288,000 BTC by 2024

Highest level of Bitcoin short liquidations noted on Binance since May 2021, analysts predict further short squeeze. On-chain analyst Will Clemente predicted the short squeeze on July 23. Plan B confirms that the S2FX model and on-chain signals point toward a second run of the bull market. The short squeeze...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $188.27 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $188.27 million and $9.37 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades Close to $40,000 Level

After a sudden and bullish price spike, the Bitcoin price prediction moves toward the long-awaited $40,000 resistance. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Today, BTC/USD gains more than 11% pullback surging past $39,000 resistance and looking forward to breaking past its crucial long-awaited resistance of $40,000. At the time of writing, BTC is trading 11.19% up at $39,397 with a market cap of $718.37 trillion. However, Bitcoin has been trading creating this upward movement since July 21 with more bullish candles as the first digital asset has been making the most of this opportunity.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Possible Trend Reversal as Bitcoin Spikes Past $40K

Bitcoin is in rally mode, posting its largest daily gain in six weeks as shorts covered positions over the weekend. The cryptocurrency was trading around $38,874 at press time and is up 14.5% over the past 24 hours. Sentiment has shifted from extreme bearishness after a sharp correction in May and two months of consolidation between $30,000 and $40,000.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

PiixPay to Provide a Stable Crypto-to-EURO Gateway for Binance Clients

PiixPay, a European regulated crypto payment company, has expressed its readiness to provide a stable and reliable crypto-to-IBAN gateway in the lights of the regulatory crackdown faced by one of Binance’s payment providers. The entire situation occurred once Binance European clients received an official notification on temporary EURO deposits suspension.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Solana, Filecoin Price Analysis: 26 July

The global crypto market cap is at $1.46 Trillion accompanied by a 2.3% growth over the last day. As prices shot up overnight, many altcoins traded above their crucial levels. For the coins to move ahead on the upside, the crypto market, on the whole, needs to regain its strength back significantly. Bitcoin Cash flashed a rise in demand, Solana’s technical indicators pointed towards a period of market volatility and Filecoin displayed strengthening of the current trend in the market.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH reached $2,200 overnight, bears ready to take over?

ETH continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found around $2,200. Market set to reverse today. Ethereum price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow later today as the market has reached a $2,200 resistance level and rejected further upside overnight. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to decline over the next few days and try to retest previous lows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy