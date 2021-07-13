Bitcoin price falls under $33K, but on-chain data hints at BTC accumulation

After a sudden and bullish price spike, the Bitcoin price prediction moves toward the long-awaited $40,000 resistance. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Today, BTC/USD gains more than 11% pullback surging past $39,000 resistance and looking forward to breaking past its crucial long-awaited resistance of $40,000. At the time of writing, BTC is trading 11.19% up at $39,397 with a market cap of $718.37 trillion. However, Bitcoin has been trading creating this upward movement since July 21 with more bullish candles as the first digital asset has been making the most of this opportunity.