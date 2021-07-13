Eurozone debt imbalances aren't sustainable yet they're unfixable due to Germany's constitution
What cannot go on forever, won't. But what's the resolution?. TARGET2 is the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system owned and operated by the Eurosystem. The use of TARGET2 is mandatory for the settlement of any euro operations involving the Eurosystem. The Eurosystem consists of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the national central banks of the 19 European Union member states that are part of the Eurozone.[2] Participation in TARGET2 is mandatory for new member states joining the Eurozone.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0