Five arrested in connection to Hewitt Park shooting that left one man injured

HEWITT, Texas — The Hewitt Police Department said that five people were arrested in connection to a shooting at Hewitt Park on the evening of June 23 that left one man injured.

The five individuals, ranging from ages 17 to 20, were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Among the suspects arrested in connection to the shooting were Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Holliday, 17, William Morgan, 20 and Desiree Haynes, 20.

Officers were able to identify the suspects involved in the incident through witness accounts and videos from that evening. The five suspects are being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Officers also recovered several weapons during the investigation, including the one believed to have been used in the incident. Additional charges could be added at a later date, police said.

Hewitt police first responded to the shooting the evening of June 23 at Hewitt Park after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.

Witnesses told officers that the victim, described as a 21-year-old man, was playing basketball with other adults when a physical altercation began after a suspect got out of a vehicle near the basketball court and started arguing with the the victim.

A suspect went back to the vehicle and came back minutes later with a rifle, police said. The suspect confronted the victim again and assaulted the victim by physically striking him with the rifle, police said.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and began running east through the park. The suspect ran after the victim and began to shoot at him, according to officials. As the victim ran away, he was struck once in the leg and was assisted into a car that picked him up. The suspect shot at the car the victim was in, hitting it three times as it drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

Hewitt police said the Waco Police Department, Woodway Public Safety Department and U.S. Marshals were involved in the investigation.