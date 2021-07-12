Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

ASX 200 technical analysis Elliott Wave [Video]

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnical Analysis Elliott Wave ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM DXY STO WPL. ASX 200 Technical Analysis Bullish corrective pattern completed with the frist impulse wave upwards as Wave (i). Expect Wave (ii) Wed and Thursday and Friday bullish in line with the bullish weekly cycle.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asx#The Wave#Cba#Anz#Ore#Audusd Gold Ncm#Rio Fmg#Minor#The Stop Loss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trading within Descending Channel

This contributed to the bullish rebound of the USD/JPY currency pair to the resistance level of 110.60 and to settle around the level of 110.52 at the beginning of this important week's trading amid an upward trend. The Asian situation in the spread of the Corona virus irritates investors in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Elliott Waves on BTC: Impulsive upside could be short-lived [Video]

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Elliott Wave View: NZDUSD shows incomplete bearish sequence [Video]

FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Markets rebound again [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.770. Energies: Aug '21 Crude is Up at 70.99. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 163.29. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Higher and trading at 4358.00. Gold:...
StocksFXStreet.com

Elliott Wave View: DAX pullback should be well supported [Video]

Rally in DAX from November 2, 2020 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. In the 60 minutes chart below, wave (3) of this rally can be seen to have ended at 15802.67 and pullback in wave (4) ended at 15304.41. Internal of wave (4) unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (3), wave ((a)) ended at 15649.22 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 15752.34. Last leg lower wave ((c)) ended at 15309.44 and this completed wave W in higher degree. Bounce in wave X took form of a double three structure. Up from wave W, wave ((w)) ended at 15675.90, wave ((x)) ended at 15476.11, and wave ((x)) ended at 15752.93. This completed wave X in higher degree.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD technical analysis: Finds traction off 100-SMA and faces instant barrier

USDCAD is confronting an immediate resistance zone from a line-up of recent familiar highs around 1.2587 until the Ichimoku cloud’s lower surface at 1.2615. The advancing simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the short-term upside structure, in spite of the price pullback from the 5½-month high of 1.2807. The consolidation...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Lacking Strong Catalysts

It moved to the resistance level 1.1817 before settling around the 1.1795 level at the time of writing the analysis. We expect limited movements in narrow ranges for the currency pair until investors interact with the US Central Bank’s announcement tomorrow. The euro has weathered the recent market turmoil better than many other currencies, but it could see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve's announcement, which dominates the currency market calendar ahead of Friday's much-anticipated Eurozone GDP data for the quarter.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rises to fresh one-week highs near 1.3835

US dollar extends slide across the board during the American session. Pound prints fresh highs versus dollar, euro, and yen. The GBP/USD broke above 1.3800 and rose to 1.3833, the highest level since July 16. Cable is rising for the fourth time out of the last five trading days as it continues to recover from the five-month low it reached last week at 1.3571.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

XRP, Cardano and Ethereum Price Analysis: July 27

The global crypto market cap was $1.52 Trillion after a 2.9% decrease over the last day. The market capitalization of major alts dropped too. XRP fell out of the overvalued territory today and buying pressure considerably decreased at press time, while ETH showed signs of volatility. XRP. XRP, at press...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays defensive around $1,800, focus on Fed

Gold fades corrective pullback, on a defensive mode of late. Market sentiment sours amid China crackdown on IT, tuition stocks, covid woes and mixed US data. Fed is widely expected to keep monetary policy intact, FOMC statement, press conference will be the key. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bears await break...
MarketsFXStreet.com

A neutral bias: A mixed day [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.320. Energies: Aug '21 Crude is Down at 72.58. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 30 ticks and trading at 163.17. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Lower and trading at 4362.75. Gold:...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver have moved higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal had a slightly choppy session on Tuesday after oscillating between positive and negative but the precious metal managed to close 0.06% higher. Silver on the other hand took a dive and fell just over 2% after poor U.S. data sent it tumbling. Copper is trading 0.12% lower at $4.54/lb and spot WTI is 0.24% in the black.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Grinding higher, resistance at 1.1840

US Durable Goods Orders advanced a modest 0.8% MoM in June. Stocks trade in the red as investors seek safety ahead of the US Federal Reserve. EUR/USD could extend its advance in the near-term, but caution prevails. The EUR/USD pair eased from an Asian high of 1.1811, bottoming during London...
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: Gold awaits catalyst breakout

Gold bounces back as the US dollar retreats ahead of the Fed meeting later today. The price has been treading water above 1790 as the bulls struggle to save the rebound. The dip below the psychological level of 1800 has shaken out weak hands. The current consolidation is a sign...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds from six-day lows back above 0.6950

Kiwi trims losses versus the greenback, remains among worst performers. NZD/USD drops for the first time after rising during four consecutive trading days. The NZD/USD bottomed during the American session at 0.6938, the lowest level since last Wednesday, and then rebounded sharply, trimming losses. The pair rose to 0.6970, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle near-critical resistance at 1.0590

AUD/NZD locks gains on Wednesday in the Asain trading session. Cross hangs near multi-day resistance, additional gains above 1.0600. Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment. AUD/NZD gains handsome gains on Wednesday after two day’s consolidation on Wednesday. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0589, up 0.01% for...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

Last Update At 28 Jul 2021 00:53GMT. Consolidation with a downside bias. 0.9274 - Jul's high (2nd). 0.9118 - Jul's low (15th). 0.9053 - Jun 04 high (now sup). USD/CHF - 0.9149.. Although DLR found renewed buying at 0.9149 at Asian open Tue n rose to 0.9186 in Europe on rebound in eur/chf cross, price quickly erased intra-day gain n tumbled in NY to 0.9130 on usd's broad-based weakness.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates daily gains below 1.2600 ahead of US data

USD/CAD is posting modest daily gains ahead of American session. US Dollar Index stays quiet following Monday's decline. WTI trades in a tight range around $72 for second straight day. After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair edged higher during the European...

Comments / 0

Community Policy