Kind, parents advocate for child tax credit payments starting this week

Blaine Midthun, owner of Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor in Eau Claire, talks with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, after a press conference in the business about expanded federal child tax credit payments that will begin this week. Staff photo by Eric Lindquist

EAU CLAIRE — Kayla and Blaine Midthun expect to use the money from an expanded federal child tax credit to help pay monthly bills.

Amber Larson plans to pay off debt accumulated recently to replace a washing machine that died.

Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin parents will start receiving monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child on Thursday through a temporary expansion of the federal child tax credit. The payments were part of a COVID-19 pandemic recovery package known as the American Rescue Plan.

The payments are scheduled to run through December, although some Democrats are advocating for making them a permanent part of the U.S. tax code.

One of those lawmakers, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse, was in Eau Claire on Monday to raise awareness of the tax credit and push for making the expansion permanent to help families cover the costs of raising children.

More than 45,000 families in western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, covering more than 90% of all children, will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, Kind said in a news conference at Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, which is owned by the Midthuns.

The event was organized by the liberal advocacy group Opportunity Wisconsin.

“This is another way to help those families that have children. Roughly 1.2 million kids in Wisconsin alone will be impacted by this expanded child tax credit,” Kind said. “What this is is an early refund on taxes that would normally come next spring when taxes are filed.”

The American Rescue Plan expanded the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children up to age 5 and $3,000 for children from 6 through 17.

Beyond the monthly payments that start this week, families will get their remaining expanded Child Tax Credit when they file their 2021 tax return.

Kind said the change is expected to accelerate the economic recovery from the pandemic and lift more than half of U.S. children who are living below the poverty line out of poverty. He is also optimistic that it will help more people rejoin the workforce by helping to cover the cost of child care for families.

“It’s the right policy at the right time for the right reason, and I’m confident it will help families be able to make ends meet and meet the expenses that it takes to raise a child these days in America,” Kind said.

Kayla Midthun said the credit will give her peace of mind that all of their family’s bills can be met after a trying year in which their business shut down for about two months early in the pandemic and then had to make adjustments to operations to help keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19.

“This is really exciting and it will help our family a lot, and I’m really hopeful that it will help a lot of families,” Kayla Midthun said.

Blaine Midthun added that the ice cream parlor took on extra debt during the pandemic and he’s hopeful the credit will help many families forced to take on more credit card debt to get by during the pandemic.

Similarly, Larson, an Eau Claire mother of three sons between 2 and 11 who plans to share her story at a similar event today, said the early payments will be a huge benefit for her family, especially after taking on additional day care costs when in-person classes were not in session during the pandemic.

“We had to put a washing machine on a credit card, so I’m planning on paying that off as soon as we get that money,” said Larson, a volunteer with Progressive Moms of Wisconsin.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, didn’t say he opposed making the payments permanent but said, “In general, I don’t like to use the tax code for either economic or social engineering.”

Johnson said he prefers a flat tax structure with no credits, adding, “I just don’t like all of these credits, all of these special deals.”

Citizen Action of Wisconsin executive director Robert Kraig, by contrast, recently called the enhanced child tax credit “the greatest progress made against the scourge of child poverty in over half a century.”

Under the American Rescue Plan, most families will automatically receive monthly payments without taking any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent.

Some tax credits, such as the child tax credit, are “refundable,” meaning that even if people don’t owe income tax the Internal Revenue Service will issue a refund if they’re eligible.

Families can learn more about the expanded Child Tax Credit by visiting ChildTaxCredit.gov.