The Australian dollar has edged lower in Thursday trade. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7460, down 0.26% on the day. The June employment report was stronger than expected. The economy created 29.1 thousand jobs, ahead of the consensus of 20 thousand. The job gains helped send the unemployment rate to 4.9%, down from 5.1% beforehand. Of particular note was a decline in the monthly hours worked, which is likely due to the lockdowns in place due to Covid.