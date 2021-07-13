Exciting elite status qualification and status bump offer from Aeroplan
Trust Aeroplan to continue to wow its membership. The latest offer is just that, a chance for members to turbo charge their status qualification with Aeroplan Premium credit cards. With this offer, Premium cardholders will be able to earn, step up a tier in 2022, or get ahead on their elite status for 2023. As a reminder, earlier in the year, Aeroplan Elite Status members had their status extended until the end of 2022.travelupdate.com
Comments / 0