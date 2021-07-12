Cancel
BC-Results Louisiana Downs-7-Add

By Equibase
Brunswick News
 15 days ago

7th_$8,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy. Off 5:35. Time 1:27.06. Fast. Scratched_Max Bet. Also Ran_Perfectomundo, Gotta A. P. B., Spirit Soul, Oregon County, Cayenne Fervor, Kitkat Kitten. $0.1 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-3-3-3-1-3) 6 Correct Paid $347.63. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (3-3-3-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $456.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-3-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $717.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $59.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-1-10) 3 Correct Paid $4.65. $1 Consolation Double (1-10) paid $3.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $81.80. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $53.30. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $42.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-7) paid $82.53. Attendance unavailable. Total Handle $24,520.

