Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

Philly teen murdered in Colwyn

By Pete Bannan Pbannan@21st-Centurymedia.com
Delaware County Daily Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLWYN — Colwyn police and Delaware County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Philadelphia teenage Friday evening. Police were called to the area of Colwyn and Apple streets about 9:15 p.m. where they found the victim. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later, police said in a release posted to Facebook. A suspect remains at large and at this time there is no known motive.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philly#Colwyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy