Philly teen murdered in Colwyn
COLWYN — Colwyn police and Delaware County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Philadelphia teenage Friday evening. Police were called to the area of Colwyn and Apple streets about 9:15 p.m. where they found the victim. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later, police said in a release posted to Facebook. A suspect remains at large and at this time there is no known motive.www.delcotimes.com
