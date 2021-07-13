FBI arrests so-called #SuitMacer from Capitol riot

NEW YORK - Federal agents last week arrested a man from New York City for assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. The FBI believes that Edward Francisco Rodriguez, 26, of Brooklyn, is the rioter known by the hashtag #SuitMacer after a video went viral showing a man wearing a suit and mask spraying something on several police officers during the chaos, according to court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.