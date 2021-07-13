Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

By JAY COHEN and STEPHEN WHYNO
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17D1CP_0auyz5NU00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers in the latest departure of a cornerstone player from the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup core, a move that could help the club speed up a long-term rebuild.

Chicago traded Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to Edmonton on Monday along with minor league forward Tim Soderlund for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional 2022 third-round draft pick.

Keith asked the Blackhawks for a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his 8-year-old son, Colton, after they spent long stretches apart last season.

“I knew I didn’t want to go those long periods of time without seeing him," Keith said on a video conference call. “That was a huge thing for me, and I just felt like the Edmonton Oilers — right now it was a good fit, a great fit and I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career.”

No salary was retained in the first blockbuster trade of the NHL offseason since the Stanley Cup Final ended last week. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.

“You can retain up to 50%. If we were getting Duncan Keith at $2.75 (million), the price would’ve been a lot higher than it was today," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. “If we wanted to lower salary, we would have to put more assets with our offer.”

The 2022 pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year's Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds. Asked what he had left in the tank, Keith said: “I feel like I have a lot. ... We’ll see what happens when we get on the ice.”

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman said in a release announcing the deal that Keith “will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen.”

Keith is the latest member of Chicago's three-time Cup-winning core to depart while the embattled Blackhawks attempt to rebuild their roster amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations from their 2010 championship run.

Longtime defense partner Brent Seabrook announced his retirement in March because of injuries. Blue-line staple Niklas Hjalmarsson was traded to Arizona in 2017. Captain Jonathan Toews said he expects to play in 2021-22 after missing this past season with an illness.

“Life rolls on,” Keith said. “It’s tough to leave Chicago. I’ve been there for 16 seasons, I was drafted there. It’s a great organization. We were always treated first class as players and were really part of kind of a transformation of that team and I just feel grateful to have been a part of it and play with so many great players.”

Jones just turned 24 and has 95 regular-season and playoff games of NHL experience. The brother of Columbus defenseman Seth Jones is under contract through next season at a salary of $850,000, slightly above the league minimum.

“Caleb Jones is a smooth-skating, versatile defenseman who brings a well-rounded game to the Blackhawks," Bowman said. “He brings some size to our group, and we believe his best hockey is in front of him.”

This move could make the Blackhawks a more attractive suitor for Seth Jones, who is a year away from unrestricted free agency and being shopped by the Blue Jackets this summer. Jones has some control over where he plays next based on which teams he would and would not sign a long-term extension with.

Keith had all the power over his destination thanks to the full no-movement clause that was included in the $72 million, 13-year contract he signed in 2009 — months before he helped Chicago end a lengthy title drought.

“As I get older and my career moves along, I want to be able to compete at the highest level and win,” Keith said. “I want to compete and challenge myself to be at my best, and that’s when I’m at my best — when I’m challenged. The Oilers are going to need me to be at my best, and I’m aware of that and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native goes to a contender in Edmonton that has the past two Hart Trophy winners as league MVP: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the latter of whom is considered the best player in hockey. The Oilers have long struggled to keep the puck out of their net and won only one playoff series since drafting McDavid in 2015.

That was just after Keith won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in leading the Blackhawks to their third Stanley Cup title in six seasons. Keith won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2010 and 2014 in the midst of Chicago's championship era.

Keith has 625 points in 1,192 regular-season games since the Blackhawks drafted him in the second round in 2002. More important, he has 86 points in 135 playoff games, averaging 28 minutes of ice time.

“Whatever little bit of experience I can bring to the team, I’m going to bring that," Keith said. “But my work ethic on the ice is what I’m going to have to bring."

___

Whyno reported from Washington.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Niklas Hjalmarsson
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Brent Seabrook
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Jonathan Toews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#Norris Trophy#Western Canada#The Edmonton Oilers#The Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Offseason Options Seriously Limited by Keith Trade

For a long period of time, in the era known in the city of Edmonton as the Decade of Darkness, it was an accepted fact that many players simply didn’t want to play here. An arena in a sketchy part of town, winters that last almost as long as the National Hockey League’s full 82 game schedule, and a team that underachieved when it wasn’t failing outright. So the news that a well-known Hockey Hall of Fame-bound player with numerous championships to their name was specifically requesting to come play for the Edmonton Oilers should be exciting, right?
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Could Caleb Jones' brother also join Blackhawks?

It's not very often that siblings have the opportunity to call each other teammates in the professional sports world. It does happen on occasion, of course, with perhaps the best example being Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who played for the Vancouver Canucks for nearly 20 years. Now, with the Blackhawks...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Duncan Keith will bring an attitude adjustment for Oilers

July 13: Pete Alonso repeats and the Oilers land Duncan Keith. Bev Priestman, head coach of the Canadian women’s national soccer team, joins Scotty and Ziggy from Japan to discuss her team’s preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics (46:49). Kevin Barker drops by to chat about Pete Alonso winning last night’s home run derby and Shohei Ohtani taking centre stage in tonight’s All-Star Game (1:07:55). Then […]
NHLoilersnation.com

The Layers of the Duncan Keith Trade

The great part about the NHL is you rarely see full agreement on a player, a trade, a signing or a topic. Outside of Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid winning the Hart trophy unanimously, there will always be varying opinions on signings, trades and draft picks, but usually none can be proven accurate until later on. Every year on the day after the NHL entry draft, you can read hundreds of draft report cards. Some teams get an A, others a B and so on. But most of it can’t be proven accurate or incorrect until many years later, yet we digest it yearly. It is a crazy tradition that often goes unchecked years later to see which report cards were accurate or not.
NHLbleachernation.com

Fallout from the Duncan Keith Trade: Cap Space, Expansion Draft Impact, Seth Jones Pursuit, More

The news of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Duncan Keith was a slow burn. We first heard the “rumblings” a few weeks ago, and steadily, the rumors progressed. Eventually, the Edmonton Oilers became the front-runners, and a deal was struck: The Blackhawks sent Keith and minor-leaguer Tim Söderlund to the Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round (conditional) draft pick.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Ken Holland on getting Duncan Keith in an Oilers jersey

The Oilers GM discusses how active he expects this offseason to be in terms of player movement, making the decision to buyout players, when he first considered acquiring Duncan Keith from the Blackhawks, how the defencemen will fit on his squad, the price paid for the veteran, Adam Larsson's status, who Keith may be paired with, which part of Jesse Puljujärvi's game has to improve, if he sees a trend of players giving up bigger dollars for term, and the Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' extension.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers’ Free Agent Targets

Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames may get to the point where a tangible contract comes. Then again, they may not. Gaudreau becomes eligible for an extension on July 28th and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season. The clock is ticking. With everyone involved so tight-lipped, no...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: The Keith trade finally happened, now what?

Duncan Keith #2, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade yesterday with the Chicago Blackhawks bringing Duncan Keith to Edmonton. Duncan Keith is an Oiler, as per TSN. We have to assume that Oscar Klefbom’s career is essentially over as the Oilers are...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Hyman, Larsson, Keith, Kassian

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are absolutely one of the teams talking to Zach Hyman’s agent about the player’s interest in potentially coming to the Oilers this offseason. Are they a frontrunner? In other news, there are updates about Adam Larsson’s potential extension with the team. Is there any chance he extends before the NHL Expansion Draft? GM Ken Holland continues to defend his trade for Duncan Keith and there’s buzz about which depth forwards the Oilers will protect from the Seattle Kraken.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Three Good Things About the Duncan Keith Trade

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. On Monday morning Edmonton Oilers fans everywhere got the exciting news they were dying to hear back in 2013. Superstar defenceman, and future Hall of Famer, Duncan Keith, is officially an Oiler. With more...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: Blackhawks Acquire Seth Jones in Trade With Blue Jackets

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones in trade with Blue Jackets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks have made a massive splash just before the NHL Draft on Friday, reportedly acquiring defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. NBC Sports. The news was first reported...
NHLblackhawkup.com

Blackhawks: Five things Caleb Jones brings to the team

The Chicago Blackhawks traded Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for Caleb Jones a few days ago. With some time to really think about the trade, I think there are a handful of positives to take out of this one for the Blackhawks. This truly was one of Stan Bowman’s best moves as general manager of the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy