KimsKorner: More Summer learning fun
Jul. 12—It is hard to believe that we are in the middle of summer already. And I have been trying to make sure you have some summer learning ideas, I wanted to include these outdoor family activities that I found on https://www.verywellfamily.com/outdoor-family-activities. There is a lot of learning contained in these activities, as we know not all learning comes in a textbook. I hope you enjoy some of these with your kiddos. I also added the paragraphs that they started these ideas with, because I felt they contained some great information.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0