KimsKorner: More Summer learning fun

By Kimberly Jenkins, The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—It is hard to believe that we are in the middle of summer already. And I have been trying to make sure you have some summer learning ideas, I wanted to include these outdoor family activities that I found on https://www.verywellfamily.com/outdoor-family-activities. There is a lot of learning contained in these activities, as we know not all learning comes in a textbook. I hope you enjoy some of these with your kiddos. I also added the paragraphs that they started these ideas with, because I felt they contained some great information.

