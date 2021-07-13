Police say man armed with AK-47 and high on drugs was fatally shot in apartment
FOX 2 - Ann Arbor police are investigating a fatal shooting inside an apartment that killed a 33-year-old Detroit man. The victim, 33-year-old John Myrick IV, was allegedly high on drugs and armed with an AK-47 holding people against their will on July 9. Police said it received a call for an emotionally disturbed person holding the people against their will and making threats to harm or kill them.www.fox2detroit.com
