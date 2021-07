The Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation is gearing up to host the 4th Annual Fund Day at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler, Texas Saturday, August 7. Back to school is right around the corner and this is a great send off for all of the students in Smith County. Fun Day is free to public and it will be a day filled with fun, food, fishing, Bible study and fellowship. The Daryl L. Davis Foundation's moto is "caring for our kid, our future of tomorrow. This is not the only event that the foundation has. Year round you can find Daryl Davis giving back to the community with different fundraisers and activities that help build stronger communities and well rounded children.