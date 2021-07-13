Cancel
Independence updates ordinance with LGBTQ protection

By The Examiner, Independence, Mo.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—The city of Independence has updated a city ordinance to offer more protections for members of the LGBTQ community. The City Council last week added "sexual orientation and gender identity" to the city's assault ordinance, meaning if prosecutors determined that was a factor in an assault case, the sentence could be harsher. Previously that section of the ordinance covered race and gender. Those add-on provisions, however, rarely come into play when bringing charges.

Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

ACLU says Second Amendment is racist

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asserted on Sunday that the Second Amendment’s foundation is racist. “Racism is foundational to the Second Amendment and its inclusion in the Bill of Rights,” the group tweeted. “Learn more from experts Carol Anderson and Charles Howard Candler on this episode of the At Liberty podcast.”
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Council members approve updates to Asheville's city noise ordinance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council voted to update the city's Noise Ordinance during Tuesday's meeting. The vote followed year's worth of discussion and then delays due to the pandemic. "A key part of this process was to collect sound measurement data. The measurements collected shows that all common...
ElectionsPosted by
Michigan Advance

State board nixes LGBTQ protections ballot initiative

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Monday to reject the Fair and Equal Michigan petition to amend the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to expand anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ residents due to a lack of valid signatures. The group was aiming to get the issue before voters in 2022. The board, which consists […] The post State board nixes LGBTQ protections ballot initiative appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Los Angeles, CAknock-la.com

‘Nothing About Us Without Us’

Last I wrote, J and I were in a hotel, as a part of the Recovery in Housing Program, through The Center In Hollywood. We have been housed and issued a Housing Choice Voucher. We have had an amazing amount of support from the community so far. Not only that, but we moved into our apartment on June 30, 2021, in Baldwin Hills. There are still things we need and want to make it home, but more on that later. Right now, I want to talk about this new attempt to pass 41.18.
Indiana StateMyWabashValley.com

Indiana businesses urge Congress to pass LGBTQ protections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 100 Indiana businesses are urging Congress to pass legislation stalled in the Senate that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people, saying in a letter that “discrimination is bad for business.”. Prominent businesses such as Eli Lilly and Co., Cummins Inc. and Salesforce...
Blaine, MNhometownsource.com

Blaine updates water emergency ordinance

The Blaine City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment Monday, July 19, that outlines what restrictions will go into effect in Blaine if the governor declares a water emergency. The amendment also gives the city manager the power to impose short-term watering restrictions in the city, even when a water emergency has not been declared.
Fort Smith, ARKARK

Fort Smith adds protections for city’s LGBTQ employees

FORT SMITH, (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith adds protections for the LGBTQ community to its human resources policy. The city’s board of directors approved the updated policy July 20. It now includes language protecting city employees from harassment and discrimination pertaining to sexual orientation and gender identity. City Administrator Carl E....
PoliticsPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Independent Perspective

Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume. This independent perspective is going to be somewhat different. For this Independent Perspective. I will not ping on the Republican Party, nor will I criticize the Democratic Party. Instead, I am going to try to identify several topics which are positive and on which I think that we can all agree. I believe that these are all topics that all of us that live in Colorado can be happy about and support and feel good about.
Gallipolis, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

City Commission passes ordinances

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission passed ordinances during the regular business meeting on Tuesday evening. Commissioners in attendance at the meeting were Mike Fulks, Mike Brown and Tony Gallagher. Ordinance 2021-20 for paid holidays for appointed officials passed unanimously after the second reading on Tuesday. Ordinance 2021-21, authorizing virtual...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Ordinance 9

An Ordinance Amending Section 5.08.010 of the Powell City Code Pertaining to Definitions in the Alcoholic Beverage License Chapter by Adding a New Definition for the Term “Sealed”. The foregoing ordinance, adopted and approved the 19th day of July, 2021 is determined and deemed to be in the public interest...
North Sioux City, SDleadercourier-times.com

Council looks at sidewalk ordinance

Discussions on sidewalk ordinances continued at the North Sioux City City Council meeting July 19. However, this time it wasn’t in the River Valley development, but meant for the entire city. North Sioux City City Administrator Eric Christensen brought to the council’s attention that there is no ordinance requiring residents...
Casper, WYcasperwy.gov

Comments taken on ordinance amendment

Casper asks citizens to comment on proposed traffic ordinance amendment. Ordinance impacts traffic laws regarding scooters, bicycles, and more. Casper, Wyoming (July 22, 2021) – Casper City Council is working on changes to Casper’s traffic laws. The second of three readings will occur at a special session on July 27th, and the third reading is scheduled for the August 3rd Casper City Council Meeting. Council is considering amendments to Chapter 10.64 regarding bicycles, toy vehicles, rollerblades, in-line skates, roller skates, snowboards, skis, rollerskis, scooters, coasters, skateboards, and similar devices. “The amendment was prompted by City Council’s interest in allowing a dockless e-scooter company to park their scooters-for-rent in the public right of way throughout Casper’s downtown,” reported City Manager Carter Napier. Casper City Council has discussed charging fees for public right of way use.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Ordinances protecting Memphis water, sewer approved on first reading

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a show of support in downtown Memphis Tuesday for the protection of Memphis water and beyond. Members of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP), Protect Our Aquifer, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and Center for Transforming Communities marched from the National Civil Rights Museum to City Hall.
South Charleston, WVMetro News

South Charleston mayor says passage of LGBTQ ordinance sends out message

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says discrimination will not be tolerated in the city and now there is an ordinance in place there that follows a U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. Last Thursday, the South Charleston City Council approved a nondiscrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ residents from discrimination....

