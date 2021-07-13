Independence updates ordinance with LGBTQ protection

Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume. This independent perspective is going to be somewhat different. For this Independent Perspective. I will not ping on the Republican Party, nor will I criticize the Democratic Party. Instead, I am going to try to identify several topics which are positive and on which I think that we can all agree. I believe that these are all topics that all of us that live in Colorado can be happy about and support and feel good about.