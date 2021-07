Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for Covid at lunchtime. His office said Sir Keir had been doing daily tests and tested negative this morning before attending the House of Commons for PMQs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the chancellor are also self-isolating after contact with the health secretary who tested positive at the weekend. More than half a million alerts telling people to self-isolate were sent by the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the first week of July, with firms warning of rising staff shortages due to people being "pinged".