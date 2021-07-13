Gonzaga wins 'Best Game' at ESPY Awards for Final Four win over UCLA

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team won the ESPY for "Best Game" for their exciting overtime win over UCLA during the Final Four. The Zags beat the #11 UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four on April 3 after a buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs. The Bruins had tied the game with three seconds left. Suggs then hit the three-point shot from just inside half-court as time expired to lift the Bulldogs to a win over the Bruins.