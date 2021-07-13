From planes to hospitality, WSU Tech offers new courses

Francis Marion University will give aspiring executives a new way to climb up the corporate ladder this fall. FMU’s School of Business is launching a new certificate program in business analytics beginning in August. The program will provide an in-depth examination of the technical skills and knowledge necessary to advance a career in the field of business through data analysis. The program will feature four key areas in analytical study: descriptive, predictive, prescriptive and risk analytics. All sectors lead to a practical focus on the utilization and implementation of software to harness the power of large data sets. Analytics and data mining have become a burgeoning area of interest within the business world and an ever-important factor in determining career progress. The course will be provided in two modules throughout the fall and spring semesters, and attendance will be entirely online. Upon completion of the course in May, attendees will receive a completion certificate(s) and the option of using the certificate program as credit toward the MBA program. Tuition is $2,050 for both portions of the program. Students can take the first module of the course through the fall semester and decide not to continue on to the second module in the spring semester. They will receive a modified certificate with only descriptive and predictive analytics. Students cannot register for the second module without either completing the first module or clearing a qualifying exam. Students must complete both modules and take a qualifying exam to receive MBA credit. Enrollment for the Certificate in Executive Management classes began July 12 and will close Aug. 19. For more information on the course, visit www.fmarion.edu/business/certificate-in-business-analytics/, or contact the FMU School of Business at (843) 661-1419 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..