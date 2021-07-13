Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

From planes to hospitality, WSU Tech offers new courses

By Jessica Crawford
KAKE TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sky is the limit for students at WSU Tech. From new pilot and drone programs, to a pathway to business school-- students are getting opportunities to learn skills that could put them in step with the changing economy. WSU Tech announced its first collegiate airplane pilot program. The two-year...

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Wsu Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Boeing
Related
Wichita, KSderbyinformer.com

WSU, WSU Tech partner for business pathway program

The Barton School of Business at Wichita State University has partnered with WSU Tech to create a pathway program for WSU Tech students committed to continuing their education with a business degree. The Barton School and WSU Tech have also collectively committed to $35,000 in scholarships for students participating in...
CollegesCordele Dispatch

South Georgia Tech to offer new drone program Fall Semester

Unmanned aircrafts or drones have been around for more than two decades, but drone technology has developed and prospered in the last few years. South Georgia Technical College is meeting the needs created by this new technology surge by offering an Unmanned Aerial System Technology Program Fall Semester. Classes start August 18th.
Collegesnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Introductory course on FB to be offered

Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a course “Developing Social Media Skills in FB” on Saturday, July 31 and August 7 from 10 a.m. until noon in the second floor classroom in South Hall. The fee is $55. The introductory social media course will teach...
Industryverticalmag.com

Aero Asset strengthens sales support staff

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Aero Asset, the global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has added Jim Morford as director of Market Research and Holly Gilewski to its Aircraft Sales Support team. Both will be based in the United States. “Both of these staff additions will further...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

My Digital Money Welcomes Tech Industry Veteran Guy Gotslak as President

Seasoned Software Executive to Lead Operations and Enhance the CryptoIRA Customer Experience. My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading cryptoIRA investment platform, today announced the appointment of co-founder Guy Gotslak as its new President. In this role, Gotslak will leverage his enterprise leadership experience to expand MDM’s robust cryptocurrency platform and ensure the highest quality customer experience for account holders.
Travel Weekly

Personal Holiday Advisors plans recruitment drive

Personal Holiday Advisors, the homeworking division of the Constant Travel Group, is gearing up for a further jobs expansion in anticipation of the return of the holiday market. Emma Rodgers has joined as recruitment and training manager, having held account management roles at Riviera Travel and KLM, and retail management...
Educationshorelineareanews.com

Hopelink offers "English for Work" course online this fall

Hopelink is offering their "English for Work" course online! We have helped many immigrants and refugees find work in the Puget Sound area. Feel free to forward this email to anyone you think might benefit from this course. About English for Work Online. This free one-quarter program helps immigrants and...
EducationMySanAntonio

The UNAM campus in Canada will offer online English courses

The course will last six weeks and there will be two-hour classes two days a week. It will begin on October 18 and will end on November 26. Registrations will close on September 24. The syllabus not only contains writing, reading and speaking, but they will also learn about the...
Vernon, TXtexomashomepage.com

Vernon College offering new evening courses in the fall

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New career and technology education courses will be offered at Vernon College. Courses in automation, electrical and HVAC will be starting in the Fall 2021 semester as evening classes. To register, call Mark Holcomb at Vernon College at (940) 733-6872 or (940) 696-8752 extension 7105.
SoftwareFlorence News Journal

FMU School of Business offering a new certification course in analytic

Francis Marion University will give aspiring executives a new way to climb up the corporate ladder this fall. FMU’s School of Business is launching a new certificate program in business analytics beginning in August. The program will provide an in-depth examination of the technical skills and knowledge necessary to advance a career in the field of business through data analysis. The program will feature four key areas in analytical study: descriptive, predictive, prescriptive and risk analytics. All sectors lead to a practical focus on the utilization and implementation of software to harness the power of large data sets. Analytics and data mining have become a burgeoning area of interest within the business world and an ever-important factor in determining career progress. The course will be provided in two modules throughout the fall and spring semesters, and attendance will be entirely online. Upon completion of the course in May, attendees will receive a completion certificate(s) and the option of using the certificate program as credit toward the MBA program. Tuition is $2,050 for both portions of the program. Students can take the first module of the course through the fall semester and decide not to continue on to the second module in the spring semester. They will receive a modified certificate with only descriptive and predictive analytics. Students cannot register for the second module without either completing the first module or clearing a qualifying exam. Students must complete both modules and take a qualifying exam to receive MBA credit. Enrollment for the Certificate in Executive Management classes began July 12 and will close Aug. 19. For more information on the course, visit www.fmarion.edu/business/certificate-in-business-analytics/, or contact the FMU School of Business at (843) 661-1419 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Raleigh, NCwaketech.edu

Wake Tech Collaborates with Red Hat to Offer Red Hat Training and Certification Courses

Raleigh, NC (July 16, 2021) – Wake Technical Community College today announced that it is collaborating with Red Hat to bring high-quality IT training to more students. With this announcement, Wake Tech becomes the first institution to offer Red Hat’s Certified System Administrator training as a short-term, stand-alone certification course. The four-month, non-degree course is designed to give students a unique set of skills for entry into an IT career, and to help current IT professionals enhance skills for advancement in the field. The program will begin in August 2021.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

TU to offer free online course

Starting July 19, Tiffin University is to offer a free, two-week course online — “Diversity in Education.”. The course is for undergraduate and graduate students who wish to try online learning. Topics to be explored are cultural, ethnic, economic, gender and racial differences and similarities in American society. “We understand...
Fayette, IAuiu.edu

Courses now offered at NAS Meridian

Upper Iowa University, an award-winning, military-friendly university founded in 1857 with multiple education locations at military installations, is now offering courses at the U.S. Naval Air Station (NAS) in Meridian, Mississippi. Students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in business, business with an accounting emphasis, and supply chain management. A Master of Business Administration, including emphases in accounting and supply chain management is also available at UIU’s NAS Meridian Center.
Educationwaynecountynews.net

Bevis Education Center to Offer Courses in the Fall

Due to the diligent work of Mrs. Heather Warren, the inaugural Innovative High Schools Models Grant Coordinator; the generous donation of the Carvle Bevis Education Center by the Stan Bevis Family; planning and implementation support from Collinwood City Manager Gary Victory, Collinwood Mayor Glenn Brown, and the City of Collinwood along with Director Rena Purdy of the Wayne County Joint Economic Community Development Board; and the support of Wayne County Technical Education, Wayne County Schools, and Director Marlon Davis, the dream of expanding Wayne County’s career and technical program has become a reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy