Speaking to MMA Fighting 17 months ago just ahead of a pivotal matchup with Kristina Williams, the Bellator Kickboxing champion anticipated that she would need to defeat Williams and then pick up one more win before a contract for a title fight came her way. Kielholtz needed less than half a round to submit Williams and, as she predicted, the swift victory led to another test, one that cemented Kielholtz as the No. 1 contender at 125 pounds.