Inside The W with Michelle Smith: Midseason Awards Picks
Midway through the WNBA season and what’s abundantly clear is that a compelling second half after the Olympic break will be needed in order to get clarity. While there’s much left to be figured out from a Playoffs standpoint, the outstanding individual performances have been coming fast and furious. Let’s take a quick look at the current contenders for the league’s top awards, including a wide-open race for the MVP Award among a group of the league’s most well-established post players.www.wnba.com
