Columbus, OH

16-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen arrested by Columbus SWAT officers

10TV
10TV
 15 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police and SWAT team members arrested a 16-year-old girl suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in west Columbus Monday evening.

Marizah Thomas, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Forrest Street. Thomas is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jayce O'Neal.

According to police, the two were fighting Monday evening in the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive when Thomas reportedly pulled out a gun and shot O'Neal.

Police said Thomas then fled the scene in a green 2010 Toyota Corolla. Officers recovered the car following Thomas' arrest Tuesday morning.

Medics transported O'Neal to OhioHealth Doctor's West in critical condition where she later died. Her death marks the 107th homicide in Columbus this year.

Editor's Note: Columbus police originally told 10TV the victim was a 15-year-old girl, but have since said they can only confirm she is 17 years old.

