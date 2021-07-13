15-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in San Bernardino

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Monday, July 12, on suspicion of fatally shooting another teen at a motel in San Bernardino. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of murder, San Bernardino Police Sgt. John Echevarria said. Investigators believe he shot and killed a 14-year-old after they got into a verbal argument Wednesday, July 7, in the parking lot of a motel on the 1600 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue.